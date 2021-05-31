HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,114 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

