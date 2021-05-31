Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 85,161 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Syneos Health worth $63,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 330,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Syneos Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after buying an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock valued at $385,804,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

