Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,216 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 279.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in South State by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of South State stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $361,360.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,027 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.