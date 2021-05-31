Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $42.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

CPXWF opened at $31.84 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

