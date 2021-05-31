Analysts Set CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) PT at $21.13

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. Research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CorMedix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

