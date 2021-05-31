Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0382 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Technology One

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, and Corporate segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

