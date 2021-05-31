Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 303,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 324,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

