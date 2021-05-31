First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
FEI stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.94.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
