PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Up 36.6% in May

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 29th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

PCB opened at $16.05 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

