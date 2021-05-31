Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Up 41.3% in May

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PROV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $28,866.00. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,907 shares of company stock worth $839,791. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

