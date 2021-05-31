AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPH. Cowen began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

NASDAQ APPH opened at $16.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.