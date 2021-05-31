NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Up 67.1% in May

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the April 29th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 9,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.