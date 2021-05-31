PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after buying an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,405,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

