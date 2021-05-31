Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 185,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,226,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,031.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 932,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after purchasing an additional 181,450 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $147.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

