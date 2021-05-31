MAI Capital Management Has $303,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $155.02 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

