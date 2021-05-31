MAI Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,200,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.