Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $718,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.