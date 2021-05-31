Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $128.49 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

