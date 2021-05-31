Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Shares of CRL opened at $337.99 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

