Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $356,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $624,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,382,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,727,000 after buying an additional 984,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.