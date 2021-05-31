Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $376,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $413.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

