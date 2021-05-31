Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $176.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.28 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

