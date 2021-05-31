Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $394,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $221.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.23 and its 200-day moving average is $211.68.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

