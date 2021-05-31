Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $140.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,616,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,110 shares of company stock worth $61,202,200.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

