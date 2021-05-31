Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,154,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $293,978.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,403,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,491 shares of company stock worth $9,088,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $85.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

