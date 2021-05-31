Mixin Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for about $443.71 or 0.01236754 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $248.73 million and $6,379.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,566 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.