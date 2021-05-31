World Asset Management Inc Has $719,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 317.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after buying an additional 373,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $176.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

