World Asset Management Inc Has $742,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 38,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $12,408,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.