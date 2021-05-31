L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $69.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

