World Asset Management Inc Sells 483 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

STT stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

