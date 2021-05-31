World Asset Management Inc Has $855,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.35 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

