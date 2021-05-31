World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $125.27 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

