1,589 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $257.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.