Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

NYSE SNA opened at $254.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

