Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,605 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $257.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

