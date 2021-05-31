Boston Partners Has $1.81 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BERY opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

