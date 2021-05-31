Mariner LLC Sells 4,797 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 8,232.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amphenol by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.26 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

