Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

