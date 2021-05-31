Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Holdings Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 606.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 678,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Astronics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $524.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.