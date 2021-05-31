Royce & Associates LP Has $13.82 Million Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.49% of Park-Ohio worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

PKOH opened at $36.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $464.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,229.26 and a beta of 1.39. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

PKOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.