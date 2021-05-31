Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 234.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in UMB Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $181,911.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,224.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,844. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $96.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

