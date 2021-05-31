Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 1,080,941 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,080,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TMST opened at $15.15 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $692.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMST. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

