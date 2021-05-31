Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 684.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,398 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDHY. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

FDHY opened at $55.30 on Monday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

