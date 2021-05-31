Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 283.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.30% of Earthstone Energy worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $754.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

