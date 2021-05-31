First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

