Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Price Target at GBX 456.60

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 456.60 ($5.97).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

BLND opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 518.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 491.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.05%.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,135.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

