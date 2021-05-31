BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the April 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 133,998 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.