Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $87.00

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.