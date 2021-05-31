International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the April 29th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,889,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INCC stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. International Consolidated Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get International Consolidated Companies alerts:

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile

International Consolidated Companies, Inc acquires and grows businesses that provide services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients with production and delivery systems. It also offers technology and consulting services to medical cannabis growers, activists, and industry professionals; and logistical and technological services to the medical marijuana industry.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.