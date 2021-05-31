Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in May

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IVITF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Invictus MD Strategies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About Invictus MD Strategies

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

