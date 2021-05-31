Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in May

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IVITF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Invictus MD Strategies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Invictus MD Strategies
